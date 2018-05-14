Comisiones Obreras ha pedido a Inspección de Trabajo que estudie la muerte de dos trabajadores de Metro que estuvieron expuestos al amianto. "Solicitamos que, lo antes posible, se reconozca que su fallecimiento fue producido por una Enfermedad Profesional", escriben en dos escritos, según informa Cadena Ser.
"Creemos que sus enfermedades son consecuencia de trabajar con amianto", explica Alfonso Blanco, delegado de Comisiones Obreras. Los dos trabajaron manipulando piezas con amianto y más tarde fallecieron por un cáncer de pulmón. Uno de ellos se jubiló en 2003 y el otro, fue despedido en un ERE.
Desde Metro, aseguran que van a estudiar los dos casos. Además, dicen que están realizando pruebas a sus trabajadores para comprar su exposición al amianto. Dicen que ya han realizado pruebas a 391 trabajadores y todas han dado negativo. Pero CCOO critica que no están haciendo revisiones médicas a los jubilados.
Además, Metro ya ha reconocido tres casos como Enfermedad Profesional. Todos padecen asbestosis. Uno de ellos ha dejado de trabajar en Metro y le han reconocido una Incapacidad Permanente. Otro está de baja, de Incapacidad Temporal e ingresado en el hospital con tratamiento de radio terapia. Y el tercero, sigue trabajando en Metro de Madrid y la semana pasada compareció en la Comisión de la Asamblea que investiga el caso.
La Inspección de Trabajo ya multó a Metro en marzo con 191.000 euros por no garantizar la seguridad y salud de sus trabajadores. Quizá ahora también actúe por la falta de un protocolo de control y seguridad para sus trabajadores mientras trabajaban, sin conocimiento, con piezas contaminadas de amianto.
