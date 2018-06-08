Para ejercer trabajos de limpieza, cocina, porterías, camarero o bedel, en Castilla y León exigen ser experto en la Constitución Española. Al menos esa es la imagen que da la oposición que han de pasar quienes tratan de acceder a uno de estos puestos, que se corresponden con el escalafón laboral más básico.
Según ha publicado El Norte de Castilla, el examen con el que tuvieron que vérselas quienes pretendían optar a una de las 384 plazas convocadas en este ámbito, contenía preguntas que más bien parecían dirigidas a un experto jurista en Constitucional, como indicar cuántos días han de pasar desde la finalización del mandato legislativo hasta la celebración de unas elecciones, entre tantas otras. Para una oposición en la que, sin embargo, el título requerido es el certificado escolar.
La remuneración del puesto a conseguir es de en torno a los 850 euros
Otros ejemplos, igualmente escandalosos, inquieren sobre "cuántos miembros del Consejo General del Poder Judicial son propuestos por el Tribunal Constitucional", qué características constitucionalmente tipificadas corresponden a una moción de censura, o si "los miembros de las Cortes Generales" están "ligados por mandato imperativo".
Este desacompasamiento entre el puesto ofrecido, los requisitos formativos exigidos –e incluso el sueldo ofertado, de unos 850 euros– y los conocimientos requeridos en materia de derecho constitucional han suscitado una oleada de críticas por parte de sindicatos y afectados, que ya han iniciado varios procesos de reclamación.
El riesgo, principalmente, es que a pesar de los casi 19.000 candidatos presentados, quede desierta la cobertura de algunas plazas, ante la imposibilidad de haber respondido al mínimo de preguntas exigido.
