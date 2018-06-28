Público
Ciclistas arrollados Un conductor ebrio mata a un matrimonio de ciclistas y se da a la fuga

La familia estaba haciendo el Camino de Santiago con su hijo de doce años, que ha resultado herido leve.

Inmediaciones del lugar en el que dos ciclistas han fallecido al ser arrollados por un conductor que se ha dado a la fuga./EFE

Un matrimonio ha fallecido este jueves y su hijo de doce años ha resultado herido leve, tras ser arrollados por un turismo mientras circulaban en bicicleta en el municipio de Matallana de Valmadrigal (León), cuyo conductor se dio a la fuga y, tras ser detenido a quince kilómetros del lugar, dio positivo en alcoholemia.

El matrimonio, una familia vasca, se encontraba realizando el Camino de Santiago en bicicleta, según han informado fuentes de la investigación.

El accidente se produjo a las 10.54 horas, en el punto kilométrico 296 de la N-601, en la pedanía de Santa Cristina de Valmadrigal, que pertenece al municipio de Matallana de Valmadrigal.

El conductor del turismo, que resultó ileso, se dio a la fuga y fue detenido a unos 15 kilómetros del lugar, en las cercanías de Mansilla de las Mulas, donde de se le sometió a un control de alcoholemia que arrojó un resultado positivo.

El personal sanitario confirmó el fallecimiento del matrimonio a su llegada al lugar del accidente y atendió y trasladó al herido, su hijo de 12 años, en ambulancia de soporte vital básico al Complejo Asistencial de León.

