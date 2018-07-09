Público
Condenado a cuatro años de cárcel por abusar sexualmente de su hija menor de edad

La sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Huelva considera a esta persona responsable de un delito de abuso sexual y le impone además la prohibición de aproximarse a su hija de 15 años a una distancia inferior a 200 metros.

Audiencia Provincial de Huelva. / Europa Press

La Audiencia Provincial de Huelva ha condenado a un hombre a cuatro años de prisión por abusar sexualmente de su hija de 15 años, aprovechando que la madre no estaba en la vivienda.

La sentencia considera a esta persona responsable de un delito de abuso sexual y le impone además la prohibición de aproximarse a su hija a una distancia inferior a 200 metros y a comunicarse con ella por cualquier medio durante cinco años.

Asimismo, establece la medida de libertad vigilada durante cinco años una vez cumplida la pena, así como la privación de la patria potestad y una indemnización de 2.000 euros por daños morales.

Entiende el juez que en este caso se da la agravante de relación de prevalimiento al ser el padre de la víctima.

Los hechos ocurrieron el 22 de marzo de 2016 cuando el condenado se quedó a dormir en el domicilio de su anterior pareja sentimental, que no estaba en casa, y se metió en la cama con su hija, a la que sometió a tocamientos. 

