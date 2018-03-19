El Congreso debatirá esta semana una reforma de la Ley de Amnistía para poder juzgar los crímenes franquistas

El Pleno del Congreso decidirá el próximo martes si admite a trámite una propuesta de reforma de la Ley de Amnistía de 1977 para que se puedan juzgar en España los crímenes cometidos por la dictadura franquista.
La iniciativa fue registrada el pasado 25 de octubre, coincidiendo con el 40 aniversario de la aprobación de aquella norma con las firmas de Podemos, sus confluencias, ERC, PNV, PdeCAT, Compromís Bildu y Nueva Canarias.
Izquierda Unida, socio electoral de Podemos, registró el mismo día en solitario su propia iniciativa para lograr el mismo fin, pero por otros medios. En lugar de reformar la norma, los de Alberto Garzón apuestan por anularla y por obligar al Gobierno a apoyar las reclamaciones que formulen ciudadanos, entidades o instituciones por los delitos cometidos durante la dictadura.
En concreto, la modificación de la Ley de Amnistía cuya toma en consideración se votará el martes consiste en la introducción de un nuevo párrafo en el artículo 9 para dejar claro que las disposiciones contenidas en la norma "no impedirán que los juzgados y tribunales investiguen, enjuicien e impongan las penas correspondientes a las personas responsables de haber cometido delito de genocidio, lesa humanidad, delitos de guerra y otras graves violaciones de Derechos Humanos".
Los mismos grupos registraron en paralelo una propuesta de reforma del Código Penal que aún sigue pendiente de debate en el Congreso. En esa proposición de ley, complementaria de la que se votará el martes, abogan por añadir un nuevo artículo en el Código Penal, para afianzar la figura de la imprescriptibilidad de los crímenes contra la humanidad, conforme al Derecho Internacional y a los distintos tratados suscritos por España.
La diputada de Podemos destacó cuando se presentaron ambas iniciativas que con estas reformas se da cumplimiento a las recomendaciones de organismos internacionales que, como Naciones Unidas, han pedido que se modifique la Ley de Amnistía. "Vemos con dolor que partidos que también participaron en la lucha antifranquista, como el PSOE, hoy no esté aquí. Se equivocan al pensar que el olvido puede amortiguar el dolor", comentó en su día el portavoz de ERC, Joan Tardà.
Desde En Marea, Yolanda Díaz, mostró su deseo de que finalmente los tribunales españoles "se normalicen y se acomoden a lo que dicen las normas internacionales que son las sociedades civilizadas" y en lo mismo incidió Enric Bataller, de Compromís, quien recordó que el artículo 10 de la Constitución obliga a España a atender las normas de Derecho Internacional que decretan la imprescriptibilidad de los crímenes de guerra y lesa humanidad.
