Delito fiscal Shakira paga más de 20 millones al fisco tras la denuncia de delito fiscal

La Agencia Tributaria considera que la artista tuvo que tributar en España durante los años 2011, 2012, 2013 y 2014.

Shakira ha desembolsado más de 20 millones de euros a Hacienda después de que la Agencia Tributaria la denunciara el pasado enero por delito fiscal entre los años 2011 y 2014 según adelanta El Periódico. El fisco reclamaba a la cantante la tributación del IRPF en España, que recoge sus ingresos generados en todo el mundo.

La acusación se centraba en la residencia fiscal de Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll. Según las investigaciones, Hacienda tiene suficientes pruebas para demostrar que la cantante residía en el país. Aun así, Shakira alegó que durante esos años mantuvo su residencia fiscal en Bahamas y que debido a sus actuaciones por todo el mundo, pasaba la mayor parte de su tiempo en diferentes ciudades.

La cantidad abonada por Shakira corresponde al ejercicio de 2011. La cantante no está de acuerdo con esta decisión, pero para impugnarla se ha visto obligada a regularizarla con anterioridad. Sin embargo, la Agencia Tributaria sigue el curso de la denuncia contra la artista durante los ejercicios de 2012, 2013 y 2014 que podría desembocar en otros tres delitos fiscales.

Hacienda cree que Shakira, que estableció su residencia en Catalunya a todos los efectos en 2015, debería haber tributado en España porque pasó al menos 183 días –la mitad de un año- en el país y, por tanto, se le considera residente fiscal.

