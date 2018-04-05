La Confederación de Personas con Discapacidad Física y Orgánica de la Comunitat Valenciana, Cocemfe CV, denuncia "la discriminación sufrida" por un grupo de personas con discapacidad del Centro de Día de Velluters (València) por parte del dueño de una pizzería "al negarles una reserva para almorzar por ser usuarias de sillas de ruedas".
Los hechos, según explica el colectivo a través de un comunicado, sucedieron el pasado 12 de enero, al dirigirse telefónicamente un trabajador social del Centro de Día de Velluters a una pizzería para reservar una mesa para el almuerzo, "tal como había hecho en las últimas tres semanas, en el contexto de una actividad de ocio y tiempo libre habitual para personas mayores y con discapacidad del centro".
Aquel día, en cambio, aseguran, "la respuesta fue negativa por parte del dueño del establecimiento, quien afirmó que le venía mal que fueran personas en silla de ruedas porque era un lío y porque temía perder a sus clientes habituales, tal como figura en la reclamación interpuesta ante la Conselleria de Economía Sostenible, Sectores Productivos, Comercio y Trabajo por los responsables del Centro de Día de Velluters"
"El derecho de admisión no debe amparar actitudes discriminatorias por motivo de discapacidad"
El presidente de Cocemfe CV, Javier Segura, ha lamentado que estos hechos "se sigan produciendo a la hora de atender a consumidores con discapacidad": "El derecho de admisión no debe amparar actitudes discriminatorias por motivo de discapacidad. Estos hechos suponen para quienes los sufren una afrenta especialmente dolorosa, que atenta al derecho a participar en igualdad de condiciones en la vida de la comunidad", ha aseverado.
Segura ha añadido que desde la entidad "seguirán trabajando para sensibilizar a la sociedad sobre la igualdad en derechos de las personas con discapacidad y formando sobre un trato adecuado al colectivo en todos los ámbitos para romper las barreras actitudinales que todavía perviven en la sociedad".
