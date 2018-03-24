El grupo de empresas de la ONCE duplica sus ganancias en 2017, hasta los 16,8 millones

Ilunion, el grupo de empresas sociales de la ONCE, duplicó su beneficio antes de impuestos en 2017 con respecto al año anterior, hasta los 16,8 millones de euros, frente a los 7,9 millones de un año antes, según ha informado en un comunicado.
El beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda) ascendió a 54,4 millones, un 37% más; mientras que el resultado de explotación mejoró un 50%, hasta los 18,5 millones. De su lado, la cifra de negocio del grupo aumentó un 6,4% con respecto al ejercicio precedentes, hasta los 847,2 millones de euros.
Al cierre de 2017, las empresas de Ilunion daba empleo a un total de 34.679 trabajadores, de los cuales 14.062 son personas con discapacidad (un 40,6% del total). Así, la plantilla de personas con discapacidad aumentó en 1.597 trabajadores a lo largo del año.
El consejero delegado de Ilunion, Alejandro Oñoro, ha destacado que la compañía "continúa creciendo en resultados y consolidando la posición de sus empresas en los distintos sectores en los que operan", tres años después de la unificación de todas sus marcas.
Según ha afirmado, los buenos resultados responden al "gran trabajo realizado por los equipos de Ilunion. "Han sido capaces de interiorizar y hacer suya la nueva estrategia del grupo empresarial social, en el que las personas son el centro y la clave para conseguir todos nuestros objetivos", ha celebrado.
