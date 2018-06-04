Público
Palencia Detenido por dejar a su sobrina de dos años en el coche mientras iba a un salón de juego

La niña había permanecido en el interior del coche durante más de una hora y media, había salido del vehículo y andaba sola por la calle hasta el punto de que casi la atropella un coche al cruzar por en medio de la vía.

Foto de archivo de la Policía Nacional. / EP

El juzgado de Instrucción numero 3 de Palencia ha dejado en libertad con cargos a un hombre que fue detenido anoche tras dejar a su sobrina de dos años sola en el interior de un coche durante más de una hora y media mientras él estaba en una sala de juegos.

Sobre las ocho de la tarde de ayer agentes de la Policía Nacional, alertados por varios ciudadanos, localizaron a una niña de poco más de dos años deambulando por una calle de Palencia que presentaba síntomas de deshidratación y sudor, según ha informado la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Palencia.

Al parecer la niña había permanecido en el interior del coche de su tío durante más de una hora y media, mientras él permanecía en una sala de juegos, había salido del vehículo y andaba sola por la calle hasta el punto de que casi la atropella un coche al cruzar por en medio de la vía.

Los agentes recogieron a la niña y la llevaron a la Comisaría donde la atendieron antes de llamar a su padre para que fuera a buscarla.

Su tío, que fue detenido por abandonarla y "ponerla en grave riesgo" al dejarla sola durante una hora y media en el interior del coche, pasó anoche a disposición judicial y finalmente ha sido puesto en libertad con cargos.

La Policía investiga si los padres de la niña, que estaban trabajando en el momento de los hechos, pudieran haber cometido alguna infracción por omisión o negligencia.

