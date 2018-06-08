Detenido un hombre de 66 años acusado de abusar sexualmente de una niña de 12 años

Un vecino de una pequeña localidad de la merindad de Pamplona de 66 años ha sido detenido por agentes de seguridad ciudadana de la Policía Foral como presunto autor de un delito de abusos sexuales cometidos sobre una niña de 12 años.
Los hechos ocurrieron en un bar y en presencia de testigos, cuando el detenido agarró a la niña y le realizó los tocamientos, según informa la Policía
La madre interpuso la correspondiente denuncia en dependencias de la Policía Foral, solicitando una medida de protección y alejamiento.
