Detenido un hombre por la muerte de una joven alemana encontrada en Álava

La Guardia Civil detuvo este jueves en Jaén a un varón, presuntamente implicado en la desaparición hace una semana, en Alemania, de una joven alemana de 28 años, cuyo cadáver ha sido encontrado esta tarde con signos de violencia en Asparrena (Álava), según han informado fuentes del Departamento vasco de Seguridad.
El titular del Juzgado número 3 de Vitoria, que instruye el caso de la mujer fallecida, ha decretado el secreto de sumario. El cuerpo sin vida ha sido encontrado por la Ertzaintza, tras tener conocimiento de una euroorden, dictada esta semana por la Policía alemana por la desaparición de una mujer, en la que se informaba de que la desaparecida se encontraba en algún área de servicio, en territorio español.
La Ertzaintza ha iniciado la búsqueda y, sobre las tres y veinte de la tarde de este jueves, ha encontrado en la estación de servicio ubicada junto a la A-1, en la localidad alavesa de Asparrena, el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer.
Aunque todavía está pendiente la confirmación de su identidad, todos los indicios apuntan a que se trataría de la ciudadana alemana desaparecida. Su cadáver ha sido levantado cuatro horas más tarde y trasladado al Instituto Anatómico Forense, en el que se le practicará la autopsia.
