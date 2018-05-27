Evaristo Páramos, actual cantante del grupo Gatillazo y exvocalista de La Polla Records, fue retenido por la Guardia Civil este fin de semana, al término de su concierto en el Festival Primavera Trompetera en Jerez.
Al parecer, el músico fue identificado y denunciado a causa de las letras de canciones, que lleva interpretando sobre los escenarios más de 30 años.
Sin embargo, Evaristo no fue llevado a comisaría, tal y como se rumoreaba en las redes sociales en un principio.
EH Bildu se ha solidarizado en Twitter con el artista, denunciando que "en el Estado español no existe la libertad de expresión". "Todos los artistas que están bajo amenaza por criticar el sistema mediantes sus canciones", aseguran, cuentan con su solidaridad.
En el Estado español no existe la libertad de expresión. Nos solidarizamos con Evaristo, que ha sido detenido y denunciado, y con todos los artistas que están bajo amenaza por criticar el sistema mediante sus canciones, libros y otras expresiones artísticas #LibertadDeExpresión pic.twitter.com/3khXf8KpmV— EH Bildu (@ehbildu) 27 de mayo de 2018
