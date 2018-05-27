Público
Público

Libertad de expresión Evaristo, exvocalista de La Polla Records, retenido por la Guardia Civil al término de un concierto por las letras de sus canciones

Los rumores que circulaban por la red aseguraban que el cantante había sido detenido, a causa de una denuncia interpuesta por las letras de canciones que lleva más de 30 años interpretando por todo el país. Finalmente, se ha confirmado que la Guardia Civil únicamente le retuvo al acabar un concierto.

Publicidad
Media: 2.83
Votos: 6
evaristo

Evaristo, exvocalista de La Polla Records. Archivo / EFE

Evaristo Páramos, actual cantante del grupo Gatillazo y exvocalista de La Polla Records, fue retenido por la Guardia Civil este fin de semana, al término de su concierto en el Festival Primavera Trompetera en Jerez. 

Al parecer, el músico fue identificado y denunciado a causa de las letras de canciones, que lleva interpretando sobre los escenarios más de 30 años.

Sin embargo, Evaristo no fue llevado a comisaría, tal y como se rumoreaba en las redes sociales en un principio.

EH Bildu se ha solidarizado en Twitter con el artista, denunciando que  "en el Estado español no existe la libertad de expresión". "Todos los artistas que están bajo amenaza por criticar el sistema mediantes sus canciones", aseguran, cuentan con su solidaridad.

Etiquetas