El actor Willy Toledo tampoco acudirá este jueves al juzgado de instrucción número 11 de Madrid, que le citó para declarar por sus insultos a dios y a la Virgen María en unos comentarios escritos en Facebook el año pasado. "Mañana tengo la segunda citación a las 12 horas, a la que tampoco voy a asistir", ha anunciado este miércoles en el programa Al Rojo Vivo de La Sexta.
Toledo plantó al juez el pasado 18 de abril y, en su lugar, ofreció una rueda de prensa en una parroquia del barrio de Vallecas (Madrid). Este jueves, fecha de la segunda citación —programada para el 22 de mayo, pero pospuesta por la huelga de jueces—, el actor asistirá a una manifestación del coño insumiso —a las 12 horas en Jacinto Benavente (Madrid)— para "exigir la derogación de los cinco artículos del Código Penal referentes a las ofensas a los sentimientos religiosos", ha asegurado en el espacio televisivo.
De hecho, la imputación es por los comentarios vertidos por el actor en los que criticaba la apertura de juicio oral contra las tres mujeres que en 2014 procesionaron una vagina gigante en Sevilla.
"No pienso perder ni un solo minuto de mi vida en responder a una acusación, absolutamente delirante, de una organización ultraderechista y fundamentalista católica que están podridos de dinero y se dedican a ir denunciando a la gente", ha señalado Toledo en referencia a la Asociación de Abogados Cristianos, la organización que formuló la denuncia contra él.
"Somos muchas las personas que estamos siendo perseguidas por ofensas a los sentimientos religiosos, en el año 2018", ha zanjado el actor.
