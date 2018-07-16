Público
Frank Romero Fallece Frank Romero, ex 'Locomía', un mes después de la muerte de otro miembro de la banda

Había regentado durante los últimos años una escuela de arte dramático en Huelva.

Miembros del grupo Locomía.

El artista Frank Romero, exmiembro en los últimos años del grupo Locomía’ actor, guionista y presentador, ha fallecido este lunes en Huelva a causa de una infección.

Su representante, Paco San José, ha confirmado la noticia. Romero había regentado durante los últimos años una escuela de arte dramático en Huelva.

En su faceta de actor participó en las series de televisión Vidas cruzadas o Arrayán, además de en varias películas, aunque una de sus facetas más conocidas fue cuando formó parte del grupo Locomía en los años 90. El entierro está previsto este martes 17 de julio en Huelva.

Hace exactamente un mes falleció "por causas naturales" otro miembro del grupo, Santos Blanco.

