La Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional ha recurrido la sentencia que condena a ocho jóvenes de Alsasua (Navarra) por la agresión a dos guardias civiles y sus parejas el 15 de octubre de 2016, al entender que los hechos sí deben ser calificados como terrorismo, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.
El Ministerio Público pedía para los ocho acusados penas de entre 12 años y medio y 62 años y medio de cárcel por delitos de lesiones y amenazas terroristas, pero finalmente la Sección Primera de la Sala de lo Penal les condenó a entre 2 y 13 años por atentado a agentes de la autoridad, lesiones, desórdenes públicos y amenazas.
Aunque los magistrados impusieron las penas más altas contempladas para los citados delitos, no creen que deban ser penados por los delitos terroristas porque que "no ha quedado plenamente acreditado la finalidad terrorista de su acción y tampoco su vinculación o pertenencia a ETA".
El tribunal está de acuerdo con la Fiscalía y las acusaciones particulares y populares con que la agresión de Alsasua no fue una mera pelea de bar, pero no estima que los condenados "tuvieran la clara intención y finalidad de llevar a cabo alguno de los postulados que tuviera la banda terrorista ETA ni que hubieran asumido en aquella época tales postulados".
"Por lo tanto, no resulta probado que tuvieran intención subvertir el orden constitucional o alterar gravemente la paz pública o provocar el terror en la gente en la localidad de Alsasua", explica la Sala en su sentencia.
