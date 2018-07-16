Público
Gabriel Cruz El juez autoriza la incineración del pequeño Gabriel 

El abogado de Ángel Cruz y Patricia Ramírez, progenitores del niño, había solicitado en diversas ocasiones que se levantase esta medida ya que el cuerpo había sido inhumado pero la voluntad de los padres era la de cremarlo.

Los padres de Gabriel Cruz acompañan el féretro a la salida de la Catedral de Almería. EFE/Archivo

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 5 de Almería, Rafael Soriano, ha autorizado la incineración del cadáver de Gabriel Cruz, el niño que murió a manos de la pareja de su padre, Ana Julia Quezada.

Según han indicado a Efe fuentes judiciales, ninguna de las partes se opuso a la petición realizada por los padres del niño, por lo que el pasado día 12 el juez Soriano dictó un nuevo auto en el que levantaba la prohibición de incineración que había decretado como medida de prevención ante la posibilidad de que fueran necesarias más pruebas.

Francisco Torres, abogado de Ángel Cruz y Patricia Ramírez, progenitores del pequeño, había solicitado en diversas ocasiones que se levantase esta medida ya que el cuerpo había sido inhumado pero la voluntad de los padres era la de cremarlo.

El niño Gabriel Cruz murió asfixiado, según consta en el sumario de la causa seguida contra la que era pareja del padre del menor, Ana Julia Quezada, investigada como presunta autora de los delitos de asesinato, detención ilegal y contra la integridad moral por la muerte del pequeño en una casa paterna de éste en Rodalquilar, en Níjar (Almería).

El estudio criminalístico, según recoge el sumario, señala que la muerte del niño se produjo entre las 15:30 y las 16:30 horas del 27 de febrero del 2018, poco después de que desapareciera en Las Hortichuelas Bajas, en Níjar.

