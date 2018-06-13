Público
Guess El cofundador de la firma de moda Guess abandonará la compañía en 2019 por las acusaciones de acoso sexual

Paul Marciano ya se vio obligado a cesar temporalmente en sus funciones en febrero, así como a renunciar a su sueldo, mientras la compañía efectuaba sus investigaciones. La actriz Kate Upton fue una de las que le acusó

Paul Marciano, el año pasado en Los Ángeles. AFP

El cofundador y hasta ahora jefe ejecutivo de la compañía de moda Guess, Paul Marciano, ha renunciado a su cargo debido a acusaciones de acoso sexual, informaron hoy medios de comunicación locales. Con su dimisión, Marciano cede el puesto a su hermano Maurice después de que la empresa llevara a cabo una investigación interna sobre supuestos casos de acoso perpetrados por el directivo.

Marciano, sin embargo, no abandonará la compañía hasta que termine su contrato, el 30 de enero de 2019, y seguirá cobrando su salario hasta entonces. En febrero, el cofundador de Guess se vio obligado a cesar temporalmente en sus funciones, así como a renunciar a su sueldo, mientras la compañía efectuaba investigaciones.

En aquel momento, la firma, con sede en Los Ángeles, manifestó: "El consejo de directores y el señor Marciano han acordado que el señor Marciano abandonará sus responsabilidades diarias en la compañía, sin remuneración, mientras se completa la investigación".

A finales de enero, la actriz Kate Upton dijo que había sido acosada sexualmente por el ejecutivo, unas acusaciones que fueron negadas por el propio Marciano. Upton aseguró en un tuit: "Es decepcionante que una marca icónica de mujeres como Guess esté aún sosteniendo a Paul Marciano como director creativo #MeToo".

Tras la investigación, la empresa reconoció que Marciano "se posicionó en contextos en los que estas alegaciones pudieron darse y se dieron". En este sentido, según medios estadounidenses, la empresa alcanzó acuerdos económicos con cinco personas por un total de medio millón de dólares (424.790 euros) para resolver las acusaciones.

Las pesquisas son fruto de conversaciones con 40 personas y de la revisión de 1,5 millones de páginas de documentos, según señaló Guess, compañía fundada por los hermanos Marciano en 1981.

