Helena Maleno, tras la absolución de los bomberos españoles: "Salvar vidas no es delito, sino una obligación"

La activista está a la espera de que la justicia de Marruecos decida si archiva su caso o si, por el contrario, la acusa en firme del delito de tráfico de seres humanos por su trabajo con Salvamento Marítimo de España.

Helñena Maleno, a la salida de su comparecencia ante el tribunal de Tánge.

La activista española Helena Maleno ha celebrado la absolución de los tres bomberos españoles, Manuel Blanco, José Enrique Rodríguez y Julio Latorre, que estaban acusados de un presunto delito de tráfico de personas, penado con diez años de cárcel.

Los tres bomberos fueron detenidos en 2016 por la Guardia Costera Griega cuando desempeñaban tareas de rescate de refugiados como voluntarios de la ONG Proem-AID. En el juicio celebrado este lunes en Lesbos, la justicia griega ha dictado libertad sin cargos para los tres.

Maleno se encuentra en el punto de mira de la justicia marroquí, al ser sospechosa de un delito de tráfico de seres humanos por sus llamadas a Salvamento Marítimo de España para avisar de pateras en el mar.

La española está a la espera de que la justicia de Marruecos decida si archiva su caso o si, por el contrario, la acusa en firme de algún delito y, por tanto, la envía a juicio.

"Ante las políticas del horror y la muerte en las fronteras respondemos defendiendo la vida", ha añadido Maleno en su perfil social.

