La Comunidad de Madrid ha establecido unos servicios mínimos de hasta el 70% para este lunes en el servicio de trenes con motivo de la huelga de Metro de Madrid convocada por el Sindicato del Colectivo de Maquinistas de Metro y Comisiones Obreras.
Según ha informado el Gobierno regional en un comunicado, el primer paro de este lunes será desde las 6.05 hasta las 10.15 horas, coincidiendo con la hora punta de la mañana. Ese mismo día, el paro se repetirá desde las 13.20 hasta las 21.30 horas, franja en la que la Comunidad ha fijado unos servicios mínimos del 56% .
El próximo viernes los servicios mínimos serán de un 69% en la franja horaria de la mañana, de 6.05 hasta las 10.15 horas, y del 55% durante el segundo paro del día, que tendrá lugar entre las 13.20 y las 21.30 horas.
El objetivo de la Comunidad de Madrid al disponer estos servicios mínimos es garantizar la "necesaria" movilidad de los madrileños y la prestación de un servicio "esencial" para los ciudadanos.
La compañía informará durante estas fechas, a través de todos los canales disponibles de atención al cliente (megafonía, teleindicadores, centro de atención al cliente, cartelería en estaciones, canales digitales), de los horarios de los paros y de los servicios de los que podrán disponer los usuarios de la red de Metro.
