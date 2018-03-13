Juzgan a tres guardias civiles por amenazas y agresiones a un antitaurino

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 2 de San Lorenzo de El Escorial juzgará este jueves a tres guardias civiles por las presuntas amenazas y agresiones proferidas a un antitautarino tras saltar al ruedo de la Plaza de Toros de la localidad madrileña de Valdemorillo en febrero del año pasado. En la cédula de citación del juicio oral, se recoge que a los denunciados, tres guardias civiles, se les imputa un presunto delito de lesiones.
El denunciante, Óscar del Castillo, activista de la asociación animalista Gladiadores por la Paz, grabó con una cámara el incidente cuando saltó al ruedo mostrando una tarjeta roja y pitando con un silbato. Después, fue detenido por ocho agentes de la Benemérita, quienes le condujeron hasta los toriles.
Según consta en la grabación difundida por eldiario.es en febrero del año pasado, uno de los guardias civiles le agredió "con más de 20 puñetazos" en la cara y en las costillas. Finalmente, le habría proferido amenazas como "te voy a reventar la cabeza, hijo de puta" o "te voy a pegar todo lo que me salga de los cojones". Este agente requería al activista que le dijera si había otras personas dispuestas a saltar a la plaza.
La Guardia Civil abrió investigación interna contra la patrulla compuesta por dos agentes que interceptaron al antitaurino, así como diligencias de oficio.
