El Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 del municipio barcelonés de Sant Boi de Llobregat ha acordado la libertad provisional de los seis detenidos como presuntos autores de una agresión sexual en grupo a una joven el pasado 19 de mayo a la salida de una discoteca en Molins de Rei (Barcelona).
En un comunicado, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha detallado que la jueza ha determinado respecto a ellos, que fueron detenidos a finales de la semana pasada, las medidas cautelares solicitadas por la Fiscalía.
Estas son: libertad provisional, retirada de pasaporte, comparecencias periódicas para cinco de los investigados, orden de alejamiento de la víctima y prohibición de comunicación con ella por cualquier medio, así como el depósito de los terminales telefónicos para comprobar si existieran elementos de valor para la investigación.
Los hechos que se investigan sucedieron el pasado 19 de mayo, poco antes de las seis de la mañana, cuando esta media docena de hombres habrían abordado a una chica, mayor de edad, a la salida de una discoteca.
Según relató la víctima, la metieron en el maletero de un coche y, tras abusar de ella, la abandonaron en el aparcamiento de Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) de la localidad vecina de Sant Boi, con la ropa rota y un estado de mucha angustia.
Una vez que pidió ayuda y la socorrieron, la joven fue trasladada al Hospital de Sant Boi, donde determinaron que habría sido agredida sexualmente.
