Público
Público

La Orotava La madre y sus dos hijas pequeñas fueron asesinadas por el marido

Los resultados preliminares de las autopsias y otras pesquisas realizadas por la Guardia Civil llevan a los investigadores a pesar que se trata de un caso de violencia machista dirigida contra la mujer y las niñas

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil en la casa de La Orotava, al norte de Tenerife. - EFE

Agentes de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil en la casa de La Orotava, al norte de Tenerife. - EFE

La Policía está convencida de que lo ocurrido el pasado lunes en La Orotava (Tenerife) es un caso claro de violencia machista: la mujer y sus dos hijas de tres y cinco años fueron asesinadas a manos de su marido. Esa la única línea de investigación que manejan los agentes.

Fuentes judiciales han indicado que los resultados preliminares de las autopsias y otras pesquisas realizadas por la Guardia Civil llevan a los investigadores a pesar que se trata de un caso de violencia machista dirigida contra la mujer y las niñas.

Las fuentes han señalado que, en principio, quedan descartadas otras hipótesis que hasta ahora se barajaban como un pacto entre la pareja para suicidarse.

Los cadáveres fueron hallados el pasado lunes en el domicilio ubicado en la calle Cruz de los Martillos en el que residía la pareja, una mujer de 40 años y un hombre de 46, y las dos niñas, de 3 y 5 años.

En el domicilio se encontró una nota escrita por el hombre, que al parecer fue el último en morir, pero cuyo contenido no aclara nada respecto a cómo fueron las muertes.

El Ejecutivo canario ya atribuyó anoche el suceso a un caso de violencia machista mientras que la Delegación del Gobierno indicaba que no había una confirmación oficial al respecto.

Etiquetas