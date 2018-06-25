El presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, ha anunciado una nueva reducción de las tasas universitarias, que supondrán un ahorro de 40 euros en grados y 120 en los másteres. La medida se aprobaraen el Consejo de Gobierno mañana.
Así lo ha detallado durante su intervención en los Desayunos Informativos organizados por Europa Press.
Garrido ha remarcado que se trata de una rebaja que supone "la cuarta consecutiva en esta Legislatura, y que forma parte de la política de largo plazo en favor de la enseñanza pública y la igualdad de oportunidades".
Dicha rebaja, que representa un ahorro global de 8,9 millones de euros, se suma a la reducción de cursos anteriores, "que ascendía a una reducción de entre 400 y 1.200 euros". En total, "se han bajado ya las tasas de los grados un 22,5% y las de posgrado un 35%", según el presidente.
Garrido ha defendido que su compromiso es que "todo aquel que quiera estudiar pueda hacerlo, con independencia de sus circunstancias personales". "El talento y el esfuerzo no pueden verse limitados por razones económicas", ha defendido.
