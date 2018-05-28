La Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI) se ha dirigido este lunes a la Delegación del Gobierno en Andalucía y a la subdelegación de Cádiz para instarles a no tramitar la denuncia contra Evaristo Páramos, actual cantante del grupo Gatillazo y exvocalista de La Polla Records.
Según apuntó la Guardia Civil a través de su cuenta en Twitter, el motivo de la denuncia contra el músico "no han sido las letras de sus canciones, sino su grito de 'policías, sois unos hijos de puta' tras la actuación de su grupo.
La PDLI recuerda que "la libertad de expresión ampara al cantante gallego, independientemente de que sus comentarios formen parte, o no, de las letras de sus canciones", por lo que ha trasladado al Delegado del Gobierno que tanto los relatores de Naciones Unidas como la jurisprudencia del Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos han establecido "en reiteradas ocasiones que este derecho fundamental da cabida, por supuesto, a las expresiones críticas e incluso ofensivas".
Respecto a la supuesta infracción del artículo 37.4 de la Ley Orgánica de Protección de la Seguridad Ciudadana sobre "faltas de respeto y consideración" a miembros de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad, la PDLI ha recordado "las advertencias" del Defensor del Pueblo acerca de la obligación que existe de ponderar el impacto en el ejercicio de derechos fundamentales.
"El punk no sería punk sin palabras gruesas contra la Policía y la Guardia Civil, porque el punk carga contra el Sistema, así, en mayúsculas. Como se pongan a multar a todos los irreverentes, les van a faltar formularios de denuncia", ha dicho, al tiempo que ha animado a suscribir el manifiesto promovido por esta Plataforma y que "ya reúne cerca de dos mil firmas", ha dicho la presidenta de la PDLI y codirectora de Público, Virginia Pérez Alonso.
