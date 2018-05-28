Público
Yak-42 Defensa intenta localizar una pierna de un fallecido del Yak-42 enterrada en Turquía

El proceso, iniciado ante la Audiencia Nacional, persigue verificar si el resto enterrado en 2003 puede ser localizado, para adoptar en su caso las medidas oportunas de identificación. El ministerio afirma que no existe constancia documental.

El entonces ministro de Defensa, Federico Trillo, y su homólogo turco, Vecdi Gonul, pisan los restos del Yak-42 , en el monte Pilav, el 27 de mayo del 2003. FATIH SARIBAS | REUTERS

El Ministerio de Defensa ha instado ante la Audiencia Nacional la apertura de un proceso de cooperación judicial con Turquía para verificar la existencia de un resto -una parte de una pierna- de una víctima del siniestro aéreo del Yak-42, ocurrido el 26 de mayo de 2003.

Según informa el departamento de María Dolores de Cospedal, el inicio del procedimiento tiene lugar después de que, a instancias de un familiar de un militar español fallecido en el accidente, el Ministerio de Defensa elevara a principios de este año una consulta al Ministerio de Exteriores de Turquía sobre la posible permanencia en suelo turco de restos mortales de las víctimas.

Las autoridades turcas han comunicado que una extremidad inferior, cuya identificación no pudo determinarse en su momento, fue enterrada en el cementerio de Maçka el 24 de julio de 2003.

El proceso iniciado persigue verificar si el resto enterrado en 2003 puede ser localizado a día de hoy, para adoptar en su caso las medidas oportunas de identificación.

Ante esa situación, Defensa está informando a las familias sobre el asunto, del que afirma no existe constancia documental.

En su respuesta a la petición española, las autoridades turcas, también a instancias del mismo familiar del militar español, han confirmado que tanto las muestras orgánicas de las víctimas como las de los familiares utilizadas para su identificación fueron destruidas, tal y como determina la legislación turca.

