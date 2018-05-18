Prisión para el piloto de la lancha que arrolló mortalmente a un niño en Algeciras

El juzgado de instrucción número 1 de Algeciras ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza del piloto de la lancha que arrolló una embarcación de recreo en Algeciras (Cádiz) y causó la muerte de un niño de 9 años.
La juez le atribuye un presunto delito de homicidio doloso, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía, que ha indicado que el detenido se ha acogido a su derecho constitucional a no declarar.
El hombre fue detenido en la tarde del pasado lunes cuando hizo maniobras temerarias en una zona de la playa de Getares de Algeciras.
Según ha relatado la Policía, el piloto perdió el control y embistió a una embarcación de recreo en la que estaban el niño de 9 años, que falleció en el acto por el fuerte impacto, y su padre.
La zona en la que ambas embarcaciones se encontraban estaba balizada, por lo que ninguna de las dos debía estar en ella.
Según ha informado a Efe el comisario de Algeciras, Luis Esteban, antes de provocar el accidente no hubo ninguna discusión entre el padre del niño y el piloto de la lancha, que sólo se saludaron.
El pasado martes fue puesto en libertad el hombre que acompañaba al piloto de la lancha semirrígida, ya que se ha comprobado que no tuvo ninguna participación activa en los hechos.
Más bien al contrario, ya que, después de la colisión se hizo con la llave de la lancha para evitar que el piloto se diera a la fuga, como pretendía.
