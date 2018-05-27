El Samur atendió a 38 personas durante la celebración de la victoria del Real Madrid

El Samur-Protección Civil atendió a un total de 38 personas durante la celebración durante la madrugada de la victoria del Real Madrid en la Champions League, de las cuales once tuvieron que ser hospitalizadas aunque no se registró ningún caso grave.
Fuentes de Emergencias Madrid han explicado que la mayoría de las intervenciones realizadas hasta las 4 horas de la madrugada estaban motivadas por caídas, mareos y alguna intoxicación etílica. En el caso de las 11 personas que fueron trasladadas por el Samur al hospital, se debían a lesiones que necesitaban sutura o algún tipo de prueba complementaria.
De las asistencias, destacan un caso de un hombre que fue atendido por los sanitarios del Samur por una crisis convulsiva en la zona de Recoletos. También allí se atendió a otro varón con un traumatismo craneoencefálico tras una caída desde una altura aproximada de un metro. En ambos casos, se les derivó a centro hospitalario con pronóstico reservado.
En este sentido, desde Emergencias Madrid detallan que ninguna de las intervenciones efectuadas por el Samur entrañaban casos de especial gravedad y que el dispositivo articulado poco antes del final del partido se levantó a las 4 horas de este domingo.
