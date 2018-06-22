Público
Sucesos Detenido un hombre de 62 años en Sanxenxo por presuntos abusos a una niña de 8 años

Los padres de la menor se negaron a reconocer las evidencias de la grabación del vídeo, hasta el extremo de que ni siquiera presentaron una denuncia ni permitieron la exploración testifical de su hija.

Guardias civiles en Galicia (Archivo). EFE/Salvador Sas

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un vecino de Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) de 62 años como presunto autor de un delito de abusos sexuales sobre una niña de 8 años, informaron fuentes del instituto armado.

La investigación parte de un vídeo que un agente del puesto de Cambados recibió a principios de mes, en el que se observa cómo el detenido realiza tocamientos y besa en la boca a la niña cuando ambos están sentados en la escalera del patio de una vivienda.

La niña, según ha podido averiguar la Guardia Civil, visitaba con asiduidad el domicilio del presunto agresor y pudo haber sufrido otros episodios de abusos por parte de la misma persona.

Los padres de la menor se negaron a reconocer las evidencias de la grabación del vídeo, hasta el extremo de que ni siquiera presentaron una denuncia ni permitieron la exploración testifical de su hija, pese a lo cual la Guardia Civil procedió de oficio a la detención del varón.

Tras pasar a disposición judicial en Cambados, ha ingresado en prisión provisional sin fianza en la cárcel de A Lama (Pontevedra).

