El Juzgado número 1 de La Orotava (Tenerife) ha decretado el ingreso en prisión sin fianza por homicidio para J.L.M.M., arrestado por la muerte de una bebé en el municipio de La Matanza, y ha ordenado la detención por los mismos cargos de la madre de la niña en cuanto reciba el alta hospitalaria.
La bebé, de cinco meses, falleció el domingo pasado por una causa violenta, según la autopsia, han informado este jueves fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias, que han precisado que la madre de la niña, I.T.T., está ingresada en el Hospital Universitario de Canarias bajo custodia policial.
El fallecimiento de la bebé se produjo entre las 04.00 y las 09.00 horas, cuando estaba con los dos investigados, precisa el auto de prisión.
El juez remarca en esa resolución que, aunque los dos sospechosos hayan alegado que la niña sufrió una caída en la bañera antes de acostarla, el informe preliminar de la autopsia permite descartar esa posibilidad como la causante de la muerte.
Esto es así, se agrega en el auto, porque los forenses sostienen que la presencia de numerosos hematomas de pequeño tamaño y distinta data, localizados en abdomen, cráneo, lado derecho de la cara, cuello, tórax, nalgas y extremidades, no es compatible con mecanismo accidental.
En el auto se explica que la presencia de los dos investigados en la habitación, así como sus declaraciones contradictorias, "impiden determinar quién de los dos realizó la cara activa de la acción dolosa, y quien la oculta de la omisión, pero en ambos casos son sujetos activos responsables del tipo penal investigado".
