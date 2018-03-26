Público
Toledo Un juez investiga el caso de la mujer hallada muerta en la A5

La Guardia Civil ha catalogado el caso como violencia machista por haber sido un atropello voluntario por parte de su pareja, pero el juez no resolverá de qué tipo de delito se trata hasta que no termine el proceso de diligencias 

Autovía A-5. EFE

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 2 de Torrijos (Toledo) ha abierto diligencias previas para investigar el hallazgo el pasado sábado de una mujer de Madrid muerta en la cuneta de la autovía A5, un caso que la Guardia Civil ha catalogado de violencia de género por haber sido un atropello voluntario por parte de su pareja.

Se trataba de una mujer de unos 30 años cuyo cuerpo sin vida apareció en el kilómetro 56. Al parecer la mujer y su pareja residían en la capital.

Fuentes de la investigación han indicadoque la Guardia Civil ha catalogado el caso de violencia de género por un homicidio doloso, ya que fue la pareja de la chica quien la habría atropellado de forma voluntario.

Según fuentes jurídicas, el juez de Instrucción número 2 de Torrijos ha abierto unas diligencias previas para esclarecer lo ocurrido, unas actuaciones judiciales que se encuentran desde el sábado bajo el secreto del sumario.

Las mismas fuentes han destacado que el juez aún no ha resuelto sobre si se trata de un caso de violencia machista, dado que se están practicando las diligencias para su averiguación.

