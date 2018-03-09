Público
Tres nuevos detenidos en Euskadi por enaltecer el terrorismo en redes sociales

Dos personas han sido detenidas en Bizkaia y una en Gipuzkoa por la Policía Nacional acusadas de utilizar las redes sociales para ensalzar a ETA

Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza en una imagen de archivo. - EFE

Dos personas han sido detenidas en Bizkaia y una en Gipuzkoa por la Policía Nacional acusadas de utilizar las redes sociales para ensalzar a ETA y humillar a sus víctimas en una operación contra el enaltecimiento del terrorismo en internet.

La investigación, coordinada por la Audiencia Nacional, comenzó cuando los agentes detectaron en una red social, según Interior, numerosos mensajes que pedían continuar con la lucha armada. La nota del Ministerio incide que los mensajes de los detenidos iban dirigidos a enaltecer el terrorismo y humillar a las víctimas y pedían continuar con la lucha armada hasta conseguir la amnistía de los presos de ETA y la independencia de Euskadi.

En el momento de la detención, uno de los arrestados portaba un colgante con el anagrama de ETA -el hacha y la serpiente- que, según manifestó a los agentes, había pertenecido a un miembro ya fallecido de la organización terrorista. Los policías intervinieron además los teléfonos móviles que los detenidos utilizaban para subir los mensajes a internet para que puedan ser analizados

