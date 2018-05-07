Público
El tribunal de Lesbos fallará hoy mismo sobre los bomberos españoles de ProemAid

Los tres bomberos acusados de introducir refugiados en el país heleno de forma ilegal han declarado ante la Justicia de Grecia con la consejera andaluza Rosa Aguilar como testigo de que su propósito era ayudar al salvamento marítimo heleno

De izquierda a derecha Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y José Enrique Rodríguez, los tres bomberos acusados de tráfico de personas cuando realizaban tareas humanitarias con Proem-Aid. Tras ellos, David Moscoso (Podemos), Carmen Céspedes (PP), Verónica Pérez (PSOE), la consejera de Justicia de la Junta de Andalucía, Rosa Aguilar, y Julio Díaz (Ciudadanos). Los tres bomberos han llegado esta mañana al tribunal de Lesbos, donde se va a celebrar el juicio al que se enfrentan por presunta tentativa de tráfico de personas. EFE/ Ana Mora Segura

Este mismo lunes el tribunal griego que juzga a los bomberos españoles de ProemAid en Lesbos por su participación en el rescate de refugiados dictará sentencia. La jueza, a partir de ese momento, tendrá un plazo de varios meses para redactar la argumentación jurídica. El delito por el que están acusados los tres bomberos (Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y Enrique Rodríguez) está castigado con hasta 10 años de cárcel por cada persona introducida en el país de forma ilegal.

A lo largo del día de las primeras horas de esta mañana han declarado los testigos de Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y Enrique Rodríguez y tras el primer receso lo harán los dos activistas de la ONG danesa Team Humanity: Muhammad Abbassi y Salam Aldeen.

Los acusados tendrán, además, un turno de final que será su oportunidad para explicar qué pasó aquella noche del arresto del 14 de enero de 2016 y que la finalidad de la ONG siempre fue ayudar a salvamento marítimo griego y trabajar coordinados con ellos.

La traducción jurada del Tribunal se hace de forma oral susurrada a los bomberos o testigos de forma que de momento solo trascienden las impresiones de estos y del abogado Haris Petsikos, prudente pero positivo. "Este no es mi sitio natural ni habitual. No visitamos nunca juzgados a no ser que sea para un informe o algo relacionado con temas de bomberos y, bueno, esperanzados con que todo acabe satisfactoriamente hoy tanto para nosotros como para el otro equipo", dijo en unas declaraciones a Efe Manuel Blanco a su llegada al tribunal.

Entre los testigos de ProemAid, ha testificado la consejera de Justicia de la Junta de Andalucía y ex ministra Rosa Aguilar que ha respaldado la profesionalidad y compromiso de estos bomberos, de cuerpos especialistas en misiones internacionales de ayuda como en Haití o Portugal. 

