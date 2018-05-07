El tribunal de Lesbos fallará hoy mismo sobre los bomberos españoles de ProemAid

Este mismo lunes el tribunal griego que juzga a los bomberos españoles de ProemAid en Lesbos por su participación en el rescate de refugiados dictará sentencia. La jueza, a partir de ese momento, tendrá un plazo de varios meses para redactar la argumentación jurídica. El delito por el que están acusados los tres bomberos (Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y Enrique Rodríguez) está castigado con hasta 10 años de cárcel por cada persona introducida en el país de forma ilegal.

A lo largo del día de las primeras horas de esta mañana han declarado los testigos de Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y Enrique Rodríguez y tras el primer receso lo harán los dos activistas de la ONG danesa Team Humanity: Muhammad Abbassi y Salam Aldeen.

Los acusados tendrán, además, un turno de final que será su oportunidad para explicar qué pasó aquella noche del arresto del 14 de enero de 2016 y que la finalidad de la ONG siempre fue ayudar a salvamento marítimo griego y trabajar coordinados con ellos.

La traducción jurada del Tribunal se hace de forma oral susurrada a los bomberos o testigos de forma que de momento solo trascienden las impresiones de estos y del abogado Haris Petsikos, prudente pero positivo. "Este no es mi sitio natural ni habitual. No visitamos nunca juzgados a no ser que sea para un informe o algo relacionado con temas de bomberos y, bueno, esperanzados con que todo acabe satisfactoriamente hoy tanto para nosotros como para el otro equipo", dijo en unas declaraciones a Efe Manuel Blanco a su llegada al tribunal.

Entre los testigos de ProemAid, ha testificado la consejera de Justicia de la Junta de Andalucía y ex ministra Rosa Aguilar que ha respaldado la profesionalidad y compromiso de estos bomberos, de cuerpos especialistas en misiones internacionales de ayuda como en Haití o Portugal.