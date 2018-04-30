Público
Twitter Twitter vendió información de sus usuarios a una empresa relacionada con Cambridge Analytica

Twitter vendió datos de su red social a Aleksandr Kogan, un investigador afiliado a Cambridge Analytica, la compañía que utilizó los datos de usuarios de Facebook con fines políticos.

La aplicación Twitter en la pantalla de un teléfono móvil. / REUTERS

Twitter vendió datos de su red social a Aleksandr Kogan, un investigador afiliado a Cambridge Analytica, la compañía que utilizó los datos de usuarios de Facebook con fines políticos. La empresa de Kogan tuvo acceso a la información de Twitter en 2015.

Este fin de semana, el medio Bloomberg ha revelado que Twitter vendió información de usuarios de su plataforma a Aleksandr Kogan, a través de su compañía Global Science Research, que lanzó una 'app' que ofrecía a los usuarios de Facebook predicciones sobre su personalidad a cambio de acceder a sus datos personales.

Global Science Research comparaba los resultados de esas encuestas con los gustos de los usuarios Facebook y de sus amigos, lo que les permitía acceder de este modo a muchos más usuarios de los que utilizaron la aplicación. Toda la información obtenida fue entregada posteriormente a Cambridge Analytica, aunque, como mencionan en el medio citado, no se conocen los fines.

Kogan tuvo acceso un día a la API de la plataforma, lo que le permitió obtener información de usuarios de Twitter de entre diciembre de 2014 y abril de 2015. Los datos obtenidos incluyen 'tuits', fotos de perfil, nombres de usuario, datos sobre la ubicación y fotografías.

Ante estos hechos, Twitter declaró haber prohibido, tanto a la compañía de Kogan como a Cambridge Analytica, que compren datos y publiquen anuncios en su plataforma.

