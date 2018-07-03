La Universidad del País Vasco incorpora a los refugiados y a los apátridas dentro del colectivo que se exime del pago de las tasas universitarias. Según ha informado el viceconsejero de universidades del gobierno vasco, Adolfo Morais, en la Cadena SER, la universidad, además, volverá a congelar las tasas universitarias en el próximo curso por cuarto año consecutivo.
Hasta el momento, solo las víctimas del terrorismo y las de violencia de género estaban excluidos del pago, así como las familias numerosas y las personas con discapacitados a su cargo.
El Boletín Oficial del País Vasco ha publicado este martes las tasas de la Universidad del País Vasco. Esta es una de las tres universidades con las tasas más bajas del país, cuya primera matrícula de los grados van desde los 840 euros –en estudios como humanidades o filología- hasta los 1200 en grados de ciencias de la salud.
