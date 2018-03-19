Un coche autónomo de la compañía de transporte Uber atropelló y mató a una mujer en la ciudad de Tempe (Arizona) en un accidente ocurrido en la noche del domingo, informó este lunes la Policía de este suburbio de la ciudad estadounidense de Phoenix.
La Policía local investiga este accidente mortal en el que, según las primeras informaciones, el vehículo sin conductor arrolló a la mujer cuando ésta cruzó una calle fuera de un paso peatonal.
La víctima fue trasladada a un hospital cercano, donde murió a causa de sus heridas, explicó la Policía en un comunicado, en el que se explica que el automóvil iba en modo autónomo en el momento del choque, aunque una persona estaba sentada en el puesto del piloto.
Uber indicó a través de Twitter que cooperan con las autoridades en una investigación que sigue abierta y enviaron sus condolencias a la familia de la víctima.
Retirada de vehículos en varios estados
Medios locales informan de que, tras este suceso, Uber decidió retirar este tipo de vehículos de las carreteras del estado de Arizona, así como las calles de San Francisco (California) y Pittsburgh (Pensilvania), en Estados Unidos, y de Toronto (Canadá), donde se los podía ver circular.
Hace más de un año la compañía reanudó las pruebas de sus vehículos autónomos en estas ciudades y el estado del sur de EE.UU. tras ser suspendidos previamente por otro accidente ocurrido también en Arizona y en el que estuvo involucrado uno de sus automóviles.
Entonces surgieron dudas sobre si los sensores y las cámaras en la parte delantera del auto debieron tener una reacción más rápida, para detectar y reaccionar a los movimientos del otro vehículo involucrado en el suceso.
En las ciudades de Tempe y de Scottsdale, los clientes de Uber tienen la opción de escoger un vehículo autónomo Volvo XC90 para que los transporte al lugar que desean, pero, debido a que el programa sigue en su fase de prueba, empleados de la compañía viajan en la parte delantera.
