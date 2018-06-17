Han sido ocho días de esperas, incertidumbre y mar picada, pero las 630 personas rescatadas en el Mediterráneo por el Aquarius ya están en València y lo han celebrado así.
El #Aquarius ya está en#Valencia. Las 106 personas que están a bordo, felices de llegar a tierra firme. Por fin se acaba una larga e innecesaria travesía de 8 días. Declaraciones de David Noguera, presidente de @MSF_Espana pic.twitter.com/1mjKqKylpK— MSF Prensa (@MSF_Prensa) 17 de junio de 2018
🔴UPDATE 08:15 : Soulagement et joie à bord de l'#Aquarius à la vue des côtes espagnoles. Plus que 4 milles marins à parcourir pour atteindre la station de pilotage de #Valence. La fin d'une longue et épuisante odyssée est proche. pic.twitter.com/UKeQen34jw— SOS MEDITERRANEE France (@SOSMedFrance) 17 de junio de 2018
🔴UPDATE Le débarquement de 106 rescapés depuis l'#Aquarius à #Valence est terminé. Après 8 jours passés en mer, les rescapés et les équipes se sont dit au revoir en musique sur le pont de l'#Aquarius : "C'est pour L'#Aquarius, c'est pour #SOS, c'est pour #MSF". pic.twitter.com/spaDMEDa3s— SOS MEDITERRANEE France (@SOSMedFrance) 17 de junio de 2018
🔴UPDATE Le drapeau de la quarantaine a été baissé des mâts de l'#Aquarius. Le débarquement des 106 passagers commence. Photos, vidéos et fichiers audio à télécharger ici : https://t.co/T7rPjevYhB pic.twitter.com/mUbmawH8CE— SOS MEDITERRANEE France (@SOSMedFrance) 17 de junio de 2018
🔴UPDATE L'#Aquarius est arrivé dans un port sûr après une semaine d'incertitude. Les équipes et associations à terre accueillent le navire, les rescapés et les équipes de @MSF_Sea @SOSMedFrance. La coupée est posée : le premier contact avec le port de #Valence est établi. pic.twitter.com/4HOsd1Ai0w— SOS MEDITERRANEE France (@SOSMedFrance) 17 de junio de 2018
UPDATE L'#Aquarius entre dans le port de #Valence. La fin de l'attente est toute proche pour les 106 rescapés présents à bord depuis plus d'une semaine. pic.twitter.com/o2LX2Dk3AH— SOS MEDITERRANEE France (@SOSMedFrance) 17 de junio de 2018
