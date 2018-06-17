Público
El Aquarius llega a Valencia Los vídeos de la alegría al llegar a puerto tras ocho días de periplo por el Mediterráneo

Las 630 personas rescatadas hace mas de una semana en el Mediterráneo han celebrado así su llegada a Valencia

Varios de los rescatados del Aquarius celebran su llegada a Valencia este domingo.- SOS MEDITERRANÉE

Han sido ocho días de esperas, incertidumbre y mar picada, pero las 630 personas rescatadas en el Mediterráneo por el Aquarius ya están en València y lo han celebrado así.

