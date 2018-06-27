El caso de presunta agresión sexual en grupo cometido durante la noche de San Juan en la zona turística del sur de Gran Canaria involucra ya a cinco varones, uno de ellos menor, y tuvo como víctima a una joven también menor de edad, según ha confirmado la Fiscalía.
En principio, estaba previsto que el Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de San Bartolomé de Tirajana tomara declaración a los sospechosos —a los que en las redes sociales ya se conoce como "la nueva Manada"—, pero seguirán detenidos al menos 24 horas más en la Comisaría de Policía de Maspalomas.
La causa ha sido declarada secreta, pero se han confirmado de forma oficial algunos detalles: los detenidos son cinco, no cuatro, y la acusación a la que se enfrentan es la de haber participado en una agresión sexual en grupo a una joven menor de edad.
