Público
Público

Violencia machista Prisión provisional para el hombre que mató a su pareja en Collado Villalba (Madrid)

El detenido está inicialmente investigado por la supuesta comisión de los delitos de homicidio y agresión sexual, si bien esta calificación podría variar según se avance en las diligencias de instrucción.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Tres personas alzan carteles para denunciar la violencia machista con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer en la madrileña Puerta del Sol.- EFE

Tres personas alzan carteles para denunciar la violencia machista con motivo del Día Internacional de la Mujer en la madrileña Puerta del Sol.- EFE

La titular del Juzgado de violencia sobre la mujer de Collado Villalba (Madrid) ha acordado la prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza del hombre detenido la madrugada del domingo al lunes en esta localidad madrileña acusado de asesinar a su pareja.

Según informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM), el detenido está inicialmente investigado por la supuesta comisión de los delitos de homicidio y agresión sexual, si bien esta calificación podría variar según se avance en las diligencias de instrucción.

El órgano judicial ha constatado que no existían denuncias previas, subraya el TSJM.

El hombre, de 59 años, fue detenido por la Guardia Civil acusado de matar a su mujer en un altercado en la plaza de la Estación de Collado Villalba.

Hasta el lugar se desplazó un equipo de SUMMA que se encontró a la mujer en parada cardiorespiratoria con un fuerte golpe en la cabeza.

Los sanitarios, a pesar de las maniobras de reanimación, no pudieron revertir la parada y confirmaron el fallecimiento, mientras que poco después la Guardia Civil detuvo a su pareja.

Etiquetas