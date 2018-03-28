Público
Público

Walmart dejará de vender 'Cosmopolitan' tras la presión de una organización antipornografía

La decisión la hace pública el Centro Nacional de Explotación Sexual, que asegura que la cadena de establecimientos ha terminado por sucumbir a la campaña contra la sexualización de la mujer.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logo de Walmart en una tienda en la localidad californiana de Encinitas (EEUU). REUTERS/Mike Blake

El logo de Walmart en una tienda en la localidad californiana de Encinitas (EEUU). REUTERS/Mike Blake

La corporación estadounidense Walmart tiene previsto retirar la revista Cosmopolitan de las estanterías y mostradores próximos a sus zonas de pago junto a las cajas. La decisión la hace pública el Centro Nacional de Explotación Sexual, una organización antipornografía que asegura que Walmart ha terminado por sucumbir a la campaña contra la sexualización de la mujer.

Si bien desde la corporación defienden que la medida responde únicamente a una "decisión comercial" y añaden que la empresa tiene previsto "seguir ofreciendo Cosmopolitan a los clientes que deseen comprar la revista, pero ya no estará ubicada en los pasillos de pago". 

El Centro Nacional de Explotación Sexual argumenta, por su parte, que la “objetificación sexual y las actitudes y comportamientos” en dicha publicación “dan forma a la cultura #MeToo”. 

La revista Cosmopolitan, que es publicada por Hearst, es conocida por sus consejos sexuales para mujeres jóvenes y cuenta con contenidos relacionados con el amor, el dinero, la belleza, la superación personal o el entretenimiento.

Etiquetas