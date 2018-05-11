Un artículo de opinión en ‘The New York Times’ pone a España como ejemplo de democracia “en ruinas”

“¿Por qué se están rompiendo tantas democracias?”. Es el titular de un artículo de opinión en el diario estadounidense The New York Times, que cita a España como ejemplo de democracia “en ruinas”. Publicado con fecha del pasado martes, está firmado por Michael Albertus y Victor Menaldo, profesores de ciencia política en las universidades de Chicago y Washington, respectivamente.
El artículo, que sólo cita a España en la primera línea, junto a países como Italia, Polonia y Hungría, se pregunta por qué las democracias retroceden hacia el autoritarismo.
En su explicación, los autores aseguran que “más de dos tercios de los países que han realizado su transición a la democracia desde la Segunda Guerra Mundial lo han hecho bajo constituciones escritas por el régimen autoritario saliente”. Y añaden: “Las instituciones democráticas son frecuentemente diseñadas por el régimen autoritario saliente para salvaguardar a las élites establecidas del Estado de derecho y darles una ventaja política y económica después de la democratización”.
Albertus y Menaldo citan algunas de las “herramientas constitucionales” que utilizan las élites salientes: “Diseño del sistema electoral, el federalismo, las inmunidades legales, el papel de los militares en la política y el diseño del tribunal constitucional”.
El artículo también habla de “las barreras para cambiar el contrato social en países que heredan su constituciones” de un régimen autoritario: “Estas constituciones a menudo contienen disposiciones que requieren umbrales de mayoría para el cambio. Y las élites del pasado autoritario que se benefician de estas constituciones utilizan su poder para aprobar políticas que afianzan aún más sus privilegios”.
