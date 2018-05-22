El comentario machista de Berlusconi sobre una joven delante de su padre

No es extraño que al escuchar el apellido Berlusconi a uno le vengan a la cabeza las palabras corrupción y machismo. Hace pocos días un juez levanto su inhabilitación política, que pesaba sobre él desde 2013 por fraude fiscal. De las muestras del machismo del político de 81 años no hace falta ni hablar.
En esta ocasión ha protagonizado una de las más épicas. Sucedió en Aosta, al norte de Italia, donde este fin de semana se celebraron elecciones regionales. Berlusconi protagonizó un mitin en el que el coordinador local de Forza Italia, Massimo Lettanzi, le entregó como regalo un cuadro y un típico caballo de cerámica. Para hacerle la entrega, una joven, la hija de Lettanzi, subió al escenario con los regalos. En el momento de la entrega Berlusconi no pudo contenerse y volvió a dar muestras del machismo más rancio del que suele hacer gala.
“¿Puedo elegir? La prefiero a ella”, dijo Berlusconi señalando a la joven. “¡Es mi hija!”, replicó Lettanzani. La joven no pudo reprimir su cara de incredulidad ante la escena que estaba viviendo. Para rematar todo aún más, el padre de la joven coronó toda la escena con otra frase cargada de machismo a más no poder: “¡Tienes buen gusto!”, le comentó a Berlusconi, sonriente.
Por si era posible rematar más el esperpento, la escena fue respondida con risas y aplausos por parte del público.
