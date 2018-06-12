Diario Público
Una encuesta sobre el rescate del Aquarius les ’explota en la cara’ a los ultras de VOX

El Gobierno español ya tramita la autorización para que el Aquarius pueda desembarcar en España. El barco, que lleva a bordo más de 600 personas rescatadas en aguas del Mediterráneo, llegará al puerto de Valencia después de haber sido rechazado por Italia y Malta. En él viajan varias mujeres embarazadas y 123 menores.

El partido xenófobo VOX es, junto al Partido Popular, uno de los que han puesto el grito en el cielo. Su líder ha calificado de “buenismo” la decisión del Gobierno español de no dejar a su suerte en el mar a 629 personas y ha sacado a relucir los clásicos argumentos de la ultraderecha.

Como parte de su campaña contra la decisión del Gobierno han decidido publicar en Twitter una encuesta que les ha acabado ‘explotando en la cara’. La pregunta cuestionaba a los tuiteros qué se debería hacer “ante el efecto llamada de supone el gesto de propaganda de Pedro Sánchez con el Aquarius”. Las respuestas eran: “1. Abrir fronteras y que vengan todos, como pretenden PP-PSOE-Cs-Podemos-separatistas” y “2. Proteger fronteras y ayudar en origen como defiende VOX”.

Para disgusto de VOX, su encuesta, para nada sesgada en la pregunta y las respuestas ofrecidas (guiño, guiño), no les ha salido como esperaba. A la hora de publicar este artículo, el 75% era partidatio de “abrir fonteras” y el 25% de “proteger fronteras”.

Y para sorpresa de todos (guiño, guiño, codazo) en VOX no se han tomado muy bien la democracia de su propia encuesta y han publicado otro tuit criticando el resultado: “Nos encanta ver a los chicos malos participando en nuestra encuesta, y retratándose. Quieren lo mismo que los oligarcas como Soros: mano de obra barata, caos, islamización y negocio para traficantes. Ahí coinciden grandes financieros y ultraizquierda: en el odio a Europa”.

