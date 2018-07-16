Diario Público
Diario Público

Rey Juan Carlos I Juego de Tronos entre Borbones: los reproches de Felipe VI a la corrupción que bien podría aplicarse su padre

Por

En los últimos días la ya maltrecha imagen de la monarquía en España ha acabado saltando por los aires tras desvelarse unas grabaciones en las que Corinna asegura que Juan Carlos I la usaba para para ocultar su patrimonio. Sayn-Wittgenstein revelaba en una conversación con Villarejo que el rey emérito no puso a su nombre las propiedades por la relación que mantenían, sino que el motivo principal era su residencia fiscal.

Unas informaciones que han vuelto a poner de actualidad las peticiones de un referéndum sobre monarquía o república. Un proceso que sería complejo pero no imposible. Más de 80.000 personas han firmado hasta ahora en Público por un referendum sobre esta cuestión.

¿República o Monarquía? Firma la petición de Público, exige un referéndum ahora

En las redes sociales, este se ha convertido en un tema candente en los últimos días y el tuitero Pablo Dios ha compartido un vídeo titulado ‘Juego de Borbones’. En él recoge algunos extractos de un discurso del rey Felipe VI en que critica la corrupción y "las conductas que se alejan del comportamiento que cabe esperar de un servidor público" . Unas palabras que bien podría aplicarse su padre, el emérito rey Juan Carlos I.

Más en Tremending:

-La conversación de Obama y el rey frente al Guernica, según los tuiteros: “¿Franco no eligió a tu padre como sucesor?

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo