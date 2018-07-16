En los últimos días la ya maltrecha imagen de la monarquía en España ha acabado saltando por los aires tras desvelarse unas grabaciones en las que Corinna asegura que Juan Carlos I la usaba para para ocultar su patrimonio. Sayn-Wittgenstein revelaba en una conversación con Villarejo que el rey emérito no puso a su nombre las propiedades por la relación que mantenían, sino que el motivo principal era su residencia fiscal.
Unas informaciones que han vuelto a poner de actualidad las peticiones de un referéndum sobre monarquía o república. Un proceso que sería complejo pero no imposible. Más de 80.000 personas han firmado hasta ahora en Público por un referendum sobre esta cuestión.
¿República o Monarquía? Firma la petición de Público, exige un referéndum ahora
En las redes sociales, este se ha convertido en un tema candente en los últimos días y el tuitero Pablo Dios ha compartido un vídeo titulado ‘Juego de Borbones’. En él recoge algunos extractos de un discurso del rey Felipe VI en que critica la corrupción y "las conductas que se alejan del comportamiento que cabe esperar de un servidor público" . Unas palabras que bien podría aplicarse su padre, el emérito rey Juan Carlos I.
JUEGO DE BORBONES https://t.co/wRa5azdmhr Enfrentamiento entre Felipe VI y Juan Carlos I por la justicia en España pic.twitter.com/agiGC72lc9
— Pablo Dios (@charlotada) 13 de julio de 2018
Más en Tremending:
-La conversación de Obama y el rey frente al Guernica, según los tuiteros: “¿Franco no eligió a tu padre como sucesor?
