Cambio de hora 2021: ¿qué día se vuelve al horario de invierno?

El cambio de hora está ya asumido en toda la sociedad europea, sin embargo, es un método de ahorro que lleva poco tiempo en funcionamiento. La primera vez que se acordó modificar los horarios fue en 1981, pero entonces las fechas eran diferentes a las actuales. No sería hasta 1996 cuando se decide el cambio de hora de verano a invierno que sigue vigente, en el cual se atrasa en la madrugada del sábado al domingo sesenta minutos en el último fin de semana de octubre.
Así, este fin de semana, en la madrugada del sábado 30 de octubre al domingo 31 se deberán de retroceder las manecillas del reloj, de manera que a las tres serán las dos. Este cambio al horario de invierno será uno de los últimos que se realicen, aunque por ahora la Unión Europea ha prorrogado la decisión por la cual cada país debe elegir en que horario prefiere vivir todo el año.
De esta forma, durante los próximos cinco meses el horario será el de invierno, hasta abril de 2022 que se vuelva a cambiar al horario de verano, el cual tiene una duración de dos meses más.
