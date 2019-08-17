Público
Declarado un nuevo incendio en Gran Canaria

El Cabildo de la isla decide evacuar varios barrios cercanos al origen del fuego y cortar varias carreteras.

Un helicóptero echa agua sobre las llamas. - EFE

Un nuevo incendio forestal sacude de nuevo Gran Canaria desde este sábado por la tarde. El Cabildo de la isla ha alertado en su cuenta de Twitter que se trata de "un conato que se presenta con gran potencial". La semana pasada otro incendio desatado en la cumbre afectó a cerca de 1.500 hectáreas.

El fuego se ha iniciado en el barranco de Los Pajaritos, entre Cueva Corcho y Crespo. El Cabildo ha procedido a la evacuación de varios puntos de Tejeda y al corte de carreteras. En concreto, la Corporación insular ha matizado que se ha desalojado el Rincón de Tejeda, Cruz de Tejeda y el Parador, aunque de momento no se llevará a cabo la evacuación del casco del municipio.

Esta decisión se ha adoptado debido a que el incendio tiene componente topográfico importante para subir a la zona de Moriscos y Constantino. Aunque esta zona fue tratada con quemas de invierno para amortiguar cualquier tipo de incendio, puede saltar a la cuenca de Tejeda debido al gran potencial que presenta el fuego.

Además, el Cabildo ha explicado que el viento del sureste existente este sábado en las medianías de la isla, que se encuentra en alerta naranja por temperaturas de hasta 37 grados. puede enviar pavesas al noroeste y ampliarse por medianías. En el lugar están trabajando los servicios terrestres de extinción de incendios, así como medios aéreos ─los helicópteros AH-31 y Kamov─.

