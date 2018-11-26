Público
Feminismo en el cine Mujeres cineastas piden un debate constructivo sobre el caso Dolera-Clotet

La actriz Aina Clotet acusó a la directora de cine Leticia Dolera de no contratarla en la serie 'Déjate llevar' por estar embarazada. 

La guionista Leticia Dolera, acusada por la actriz Aina Clotet de no haberla contratado por estar embarazada - Europa Press

La Asociación de Mujeres Cineastas y de Medios Audiovisuales, CIMA, ha pedido este lunes "un debate constructivo" y "búsqueda de soluciones" tras la polémica suscitada por la no contratación de la actriz Aina Clotet en la serie que dirige Leticia Dolera Déjate llevar.

"Esta situación solo tiene que servir para generar un debate constructivo y buscar soluciones para evitar la desprotección legal en la que se pueden encontrar las actrices y el resto de las profesionales del espectáculo en momentos tan importantes como el embarazo o la maternidad", indica CIMA en un comunicado.

Clotet acusó la semana pasada a Dolera de renunciar a contratarla debido a su embarazo, a lo que el coguionista de la serie Manuel Burque replicó que se intentó pero resultó "imposible", por el cariz de las escenas que debía rodar y las dificultades y renuncias que implicaba un plan de rodaje alternativo.

La asociación de mujeres cineastas considera "inadmisible" que este conflicto concreto y puntual se utilice "para atacar y desprestigiar a las implicadas".

CIMA recuerda que el espacio de este debate es el normativo y legislativo

"Se está utilizando este tema, como tantas veces hace la ideología patriarcal, para menospreciar el feminismo en general y a las mujeres del medio audiovisual que han demostrado durante años (entre otras cosas creando CIMA) su compromiso con la igualdad y su capacidad para generar propuestas que contribuyan a lograrla", puntualiza la asociación.

CIMA recuerda que el espacio en el que corresponde situar este debate es el normativo y legislativo y pide para ello la complicidad de las instituciones del Estado que velan por la igualdad y los derechos de las trabajadoras: el Instituto de Cine, la secretaria de Estado de Igualdad, Instituto de la Mujer y parlamentarios de las comisiones de Cultura y de Igualdad.

"Las mujeres de los medios audiovisuales, como el resto de mujeres del mundo del arte y la cultura, tenemos una problemática específica que debería estudiarse y resolverse con medidas que garantizasen nuestra igualdad en las condiciones concretas de nuestra profesión, donde no hay continuidad laboral y donde se trabaja con el cuerpo", recuerdan.

Y por último se ofrecen a esas instituciones para discutir conjuntamente esas medidas.

