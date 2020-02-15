Estás leyendo: La Guardia Civil atribuye a Zaplana una red de 25 empresas fantasma en 11 países

La Guardia Civil atribuye a Zaplana una red de 25 empresas fantasma en 11 países

El expresidente valenciano niega rotundamente los hechos pero, de momento, está acusado de casi todos los delitos posibles ligados a la corrupción politica

El exministro y expresident de la Generalitat Valenciana Eduardo Zaplana en una imagen de archivo. EFE
MADRID

PÚBLICO

La presunta trama financiera encargada por Eduardo Zaplana para evadir impuestos llegó a tener hasta 25 empresas fantasma en 11 países. Así lo considera la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil en sus últimos informes, según ha desvelado El Mundo, en los que eleva a 11,3 millones de euros el dinero movido por esta trama. 

Las pesquisas de la Guardia Civil se centran ahora en seguir el rastro del dinero a través de países como Suiza,Luxemburgo, Andorra, Panamá y Uruguay. Según la información del citado medio, la mayor parte del dinero llegó de los casi 6,5 millones en mordidas que entregó la familia Cotino a cambio de beneficiar a Sedesa (luego Asedes Capital), su grupo empresarial, en la adjudicación de los lotes de la privatización de la Inspección Técnica de Vehículos en 1997 y el desarrollo del Plan Eólico valenciano.

El expresidente valenciano niega rotundamente los hechos pero, de momento, está acusado de casi todos los delitos posibles ligados a la corrupción politica: prevaricación, malversación, fraude en la contratación, cohecho, delito contra la Hacienda Pública, tráfico de influencias, negociaciones prohibidas a los funcionarios, falsedad documental, blanqueo de capitales y organización criminal.

