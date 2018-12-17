Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Vine El cofundador de Vine y HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, muere de sobredosis a los 35 años

Según el 'New York Times', su cuerpo fue hallado en la habitación de su apartamento en el SoHo. Cerca había marihuana y heroína. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Colin Kroll ha fallecido en Nueva York, en su apartamento del vecindario del SoHo - AFP

Colin Kroll ha fallecido en Nueva York, en su apartamento del vecindario del SoHo - AFP

El consejero delegado y cofundador de la aplicación de juegos para móviles, HQ Trivia y de la plataforma de microvídeos Vine, Colin Kroll, murió este domingo en Nueva York de una aparente sobredosis de drogas, señalan medios de prensa locales.

Las policía acudió al apartamento de Kroll, en el vecindario del SoHo, después de que su novia les alertara de que no había podido comunicarse con él. Su cuerpo fue hallado en la habitación y cerca había marihuana y heroína, de acuerdo con el New York Post.

La carrera de Kroll, que fue nombrado consejero delegado de HQ Trivia el pasado septiembre, comenzó en Twitter de donde fue despedido en el 2014 por ser mal gerente. Sus compañeras se quejaron de que su comportamiento les hacía sentir incómodas pero nunca se le presentaron acusaciones de acoso, señalan medios de prensa locales.

En 2012, Kroll y su socio Rus Yusopov vendieron Vine a Twitter, el mismo año que fue creada la aplicación para capturar, crear y compartir vídeos cortos, pero continuó como su director general entre 2013 y 2014.

HQ Trivia pasó de estar entre los primeros diez juegos más populares a descender entre los 250 y 500 en EEUU, señalan además medios de prensa.

Kroll había sido además director de tecnología de Jetsetter y director de Ingeniería en Yahoo entre 2007 y 2009.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad