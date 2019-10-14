Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces bien informado este lunes 14 de octubre de 2019.
El juicio contra el 'procés' negó a los reos el juez prefijado por ley y el derecho de defensa
Los letrados enviados como observadores por la FIDH (Federación Internacional de Derechos Humanos) y EuroMed Rights (Red Euromediterránea de Derechos Humanos) sostienen en su informe final que la vista oral contra los líderes soberanistas "no ofreció las garantías necesarias para calificarlo como justo porque vulneró el principio de contradicción, utilizó pruebas de otros procedimientos inconclusos, se apoyó en testimonios estereotipados y no respetó los derechos de defensa"
Puigdemont, Trapero o las cargas del 1-O: el laberinto judicial del 'procés' más allá del Supremo
La esperada sentencia del Alto Tribunal es un hito importante, pero aún hay otras causas abiertas en la Audiencia Nacional, el TSJ de Catalunya o en juzgados catalanes, todas relacionadas con hechos relacionados con la causa principal.
"Las mujeres no queremos ser objetos sexuales sino sujetas con plena libertad"
Entrevista a Teresa Sáez Barrao, fundadora de “Lunes Lilas”, la asociación feminista de Navarra contra la violencia sexual.
Sánchez presentará a las 48 horas del 10-N una propuesta a cada partido para formar Gobierno
El plan para vencer el bloqueo de Sánchez, si gana las elecciones, plantea cuatro grandes acuerdos: defensa de la Constitución y la integridad territorial de España; Pacto de Toledo, financiación autonómica y nuevo modelo de investidura. Para buscar la estabilidad propondrá a las fuerzas progresistas un acuerdo programático, pero no un Gobierno de coalición
El dolor crónico en los niños: cómo hacer frente a un pequeño gran problema
El 37% de los niños entre 8 y 16 años sufre dolor crónico en España. Sin embargo, solo el hospital madrileño de La Paz cuenta con una unidad acreditada que ofrece atención integral a estos pacientes. La escasez de ensayos clínicos complica el uso de farmacología analgésica con menores y muchos se encuentran sin recursos para plantar batalla a sus dolencias.
