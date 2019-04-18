Muere un niño de 11 años por el disparo de una escopeta de perdigones en Málaga

Un niño de 11 años ha fallecido tras recibir un disparo de una escopeta de perdigones, al parecer de forma accidental, en la localidad malagueña de Coín, han informado este jueves a Efe fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112 Andalucía.
Dicho servicio recibió, poco antes de las 22:50 horas de anoche, la primera de varias llamadas que solicitaban asistencia para un menor herido por el disparo de una escopeta de aire comprimido, según las personas que dieron la voz de alarma.
De inmediato, el centro coordinador activó a la Guardia Civil, a la Policía Local y a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES).
Los servicios sanitarios confirmaron al 112 el fallecimiento del menor y, según los servicios de emergencias desplazados al lugar, todo apunta a que se trata de un hecho accidental. Medios locales afirman que el joven resultó herido cuando jugaba con su hermano menor y que murió en el acto.
